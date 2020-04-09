|
|
Patricia (Kelley) Lubbers - "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.” (Irish Blessing). On April 5, 2020 a loving, caring, nurturing angel was returned to the Lord. Born February 25, 1944 in Royal Oak Michigan, Patricia passed at her home in Warren Michigan, surrounded by loved ones. At her request, her body has been donated to Wayne State University, Anatomy & Science. She was artistic, creative, and talented in everything; from painting and sculpting, too living a blessed life. She lived every moment to its fullest, had a witty sense of humor, boundless love and generosity, and everyone who came into her life became one of her children for her to cook and care for. She was an amazing Sister, Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, Mamaw, and Gabmo who would not rest until everyone had their fill of food, drink, love, and great memories. Her loss will be great to all of those who love her, but the memories will always be greater!
Published in Daily Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020