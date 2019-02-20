Home

Carroll, Raymond F. “Ray”, longtime resident of Royal Oak, age 90 February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Iva (nee Herron) Carroll. Dear father of Marilyn (Glen) Papandrea, Kathy (Jeff) Struzik, Maureen (Rick) Sage, Steven (Grant) Carroll, Thomas Carroll, Peggy (Peter) Costello, and Jeff (Jennie) Carroll. Cherished grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 18. A Private Service has been held. Memorials appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Obituary and condolences at
Published in Daily Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019
