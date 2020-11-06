Russell, Richard "Dick". Age 88. November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Marjorie for 56 years. Loving father of Kristin (the late Mark) Castleman and Patrick (Kimberley). Proud grandfather of Ashley Castleman, Timothy Castleman and Aiden Russell. Dear brother of Lowell Russell, Wanda Crabtree, William Russell and Doris Miller. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 private services will be held. Memorials appreciated to The Special Olympics
. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
.