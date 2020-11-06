1/1
Richard Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell, Richard "Dick". Age 88. November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Marjorie for 56 years. Loving father of Kristin (the late Mark) Castleman and Patrick (Kimberley). Proud grandfather of Ashley Castleman, Timothy Castleman and Aiden Russell. Dear brother of Lowell Russell, Wanda Crabtree, William Russell and Doris Miller. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 private services will be held. Memorials appreciated to The Special Olympics. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailytribune.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved