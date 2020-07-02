1/1
Robert "Bob" Gergle
GERGLE ROBERT “BOB”, June 30, 2020. Age 78. Beloved husband of Barbara for 56 years. Loving father of Tanya Rossi (Craig), Jim (Helen) and Darren (Tracy). Devoted grandfather of Natalia, Jacqueline, Jimmy, and Jacob. Dear brother of Kathy Mikuska (Jim) and the late Richard. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Funeral Service Monday, 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-6 p.m. Memorial tributes to Big Beaver United Methodist Church, 3753 John R Rd., Troy, MI 48083. View obituary and sign tribute wall at: AJDesmond.com

Published in Daily Tribune from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
