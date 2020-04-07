|
|
Robert P. Brown, "Uncle Bob", age 91, a longtime resident of Clawson, Michigan passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1929 in Cullman, Alabama. Son of the late Alfred and Louise (Buettner) Brown. Robert was predeceased in death by his wife Dorothy E. Brown. Robert is survived by his brother Alfred (Doug) and wife Dolores Brown of Lake Orion, who were also long time residents of Clawson, 2 Nephews, 3 Nieces and many great Nephews and Nieces. He was self-employed and owned the Clawson Dairy Queen, as well as sold Christmas Trees at the Troy American Legion for many years. He served in the United States Army 101st Airborne during the Korean Conflict as a paratrooper in service to our country. He was a life long member of the Clawson-Troy American Legion Post 708 and the VFW Acorn Post 1669 in Royal Oak, Michigan where he cooked at the Friday night fish fry's and was a member of the Pool League, which played at many VFW Posts in Michigan. He will be greatly missed by all who's lives he touched. A celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Robert will be laid to rest at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, Michigan
Published in Daily Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020