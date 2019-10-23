|
Sara McCreadie Cubbison (“Sally”) was born on February 21, 1921 in Madera, Pennsylvania. The third youngest of six girls and one boy, she is the last survivor and the toughest cookie. Sally became a registered nurse and joined the Women’s Army Corps in 1942, serving in Great Britain caring for the wounded soldiers. She met Donald Cubbison, the love of her life, and they married in 1948. Sally and Don had three daughters, Michele (James) Marquardt, Dawn (William) Crane and Sherri (James) Everett, five beloved grandchildren, Blythe Crane Fallon, Drew Marquardt, Jacob Everett, Scott Everett and Grace Everett, and one great-grandson, Benjamin Fallon. Sally was one of the first women to work a full time position as a night shift oncology nurse at Detroit Osteopathic Hospital while remaining a full-time mother devoted to her family and fully involved with her girls, especially in Girl Scouts and at Greenfield Presbyterian Church. She loved the Red Wings, Tigers and Lions, caring for the Red Wings in the 50's and 60's, and bringing home autographs from famous Red Wings to three little girls who had no clue. She was an incredible role model, spending her life adoring her husband, loving her children and their families, and caring for her patients. She knew us until the last week of her life, and we are so blessed to have had her in our lives for so long. A special thank you to all the nurses and caregivers at Woodside, Friendship Village, who made her safe and happy for the last five years of her life, and to Hospice of Southwest Michigan, who helped us say goodbye. Like our mom, you are all angels. The family is being cared for by Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. To view Sara’s personalized web page, please visit:
Published in Daily Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019