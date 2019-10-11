|
|
Sharon Ione Mehlenbacher, age 75, of Hessel, Michigan, died on October 10, 2019 in Cedarville, Michigan. She was born on August 16, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert and Ione (Patterson) Schultz. Sharon grew up in Detroit until the age of five when the family moved to Royal Oak, Michigan. She graduated from Royal Oak Dondero High School with the class of 1961. While in high school she worked for the Royal Oak School District. She attended college at Wayne State University while continuing to work for the school district as the secretary to the business manager, and subbed for the superintendents secretary. In early 1969, she met a very nice gentleman, Glenn Ernest Melhenbacher, through a mutual friend and they married on November 2, 1973 in Royal Oak. In 1985, they began to visit the Eastern Upper Peninsula for vacation and hunting. After thirty-six years, Sharon Retired in 2003. Glenn and Sharon moved to the U.P. in 2006 and made Hessel their home. Sharon was a member of the Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Royal Oak. Sharon liked sewing, knitting, crocheting, and needle art. She won 2nd place at the Michigan State Fair for her knitted hats and mittens. She made Afghans and baby blankets for silent auctions and to give away. She also enjoyed flower gardening and was considered a perfectionist. She loved animals, but especially her dogs. Sharon is survived by her husband, Glenn Melhenbacher of Hessel; aunt and uncle, Fred (Sue) Schultz of Kent City, Michigan; nephews, Stephen Zampack and Russell (Jolynn) Zampack; niece-in-law, Heather (Tony) Hanson; nephew-in-law, Jason Melhenbacher; sisters, Sally (Jim) Ellerby of Johannesburg, Michigan and Suzan (Terry ) Zampack of St. Clair, Michigan; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Barry) Stahr of Lewiston, Michigan. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Arthur Melhenbacher. Per Sharon wishes there will be no services held. Memorial Contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice, 722 South Street, Cheboygan, MI 49721 or Cedarville Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 367, Cedarville, MI 49719. R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at:
Published in Daily Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019