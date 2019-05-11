|
|
Dickman, Shirley Lynn, age 83 of Berkley, MI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Shirley was born March 31, 1936 in Sedalia, MO. She married the love of her life and soul mate Richard “Dick” Dickman on August 17, 1956 in Royal Oak, MI where they spent many years and raised their 3 loving daughters. Shirley had a long career as an executive secretary. She was an accomplished classical pianist, prolific, published and honored author, and lover of all things art. She and Dick are long time active members of the First Congregational Church of Royal Oak (FCCRO). She will always be remembered as a devoted friend, loyal, strong, and valiant. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Richard Dickman, and their faithful companion “Mimi”, daughters Kathy (Robert) Smith, Kristy (John) Finley, and Amy (Terry) Cornman. Grandchildren, Kaitlyn Smith, Andrew Smith, and Rachael Levy. Siblings, Wendy (Elliot) Uzelac, Jill (Jim) Vogler, Steve (Becky) Hollingsworth and Jeff (Mary) Hollingsworth, 13 nieces, nephews and their families. Shirley is preceded in death by parents Katherine and William “Bill” Hollingsworth, and brother, John (Laura) Hollingsworth. A celebration of her life will take place on a later date at FCCRO. Her family has requested donations be made to winsforwarriors.org (specifically Adopt.Rescue.Heal.). “I have a deep love of mankind and it is my heart’s great desire that we all love each other.” SLD
Published in Daily Tribune on May 12, 2019