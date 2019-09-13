|
|
Susan Wilson, Age 78, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She leaves behind six children; Terry Wilson (Cindy) of Ray, Barbara Poston (Bill) of Onsted, Thelma Peterson (Mike) of Madison Heights, Jim Wilson of Trenton, Mo., Julie Beeckman (Bob) of Bloomfield Township and Jan Wetzel (Dan) of Huntington Woods. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. In passing she is reunited with her best friend and husband of 53 years, Ronald. The family is debating how quickly he asked her to make her famed pot roast. She was born and raised in Pittsford, Mich., the daughter of Frank, a factory worker, and Gladys, a nursing home aide. She graduated from high school in Pittsford in 1959 and then the Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit in 1962. She later worked as a registered nurse at the hospital. She and Ron married in 1964. She immediately became the parent to three stepkids, who she cared for, cherished and guided with incredible love and devotion. As she and Ron added three children of their own, her work managing the home and their lives with equal assiduousness led her to be nominated (at least by her husband) for the Nobel Prize. Later she would become the grandmother and great grandmother that every child covets. A three decade plus resident of Royal Oak, she was a legendary cook and bingo player (with some slots thrown in for good measure). An avid reader, she was whip smart and in possession of a wicked sense of humor that while belying her soft-spoken ways, could be delivered with perfect timing. She and Ron lived a life of devotion to their faith, their family and to each other. They retired in 2000 to Arcadia, Fla. before moving back to Troy in 2016. She never could understand why he kept rooting for the Detroit Lions. That they are together again is providing great comfort to everyone who will miss her common-sense wisdom, her strong, if quiet, spirit and her chicken and dumplings.
Published in Daily Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019