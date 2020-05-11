On a snowy May 8th, 2020, Suzanne Nylund passed away at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Donald Nylund; loving sister of Larry (Sylvia); wonderful mother of Paige (Roger) Drabant, Michael Nylund, and the late Kevin Nylund; dear grandmother of Nicholas Drabant. A pillar of family and the community, she will be missed and mourned by all those blessed enough to have known and loved her. Private family arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal Oak Animal Shelter at www.romi.gov/367/Donations. Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkorian Funeral Home, Royal Oak; (248) 541-8325. To send a loving message, please visit Suzanne’s obituary at
Published in Daily Tribune from May 11 to May 17, 2020.