1/1
Sylvia Lee Rose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Lee Rose, age 73, passed away at her home in St. Helen, MI on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1946 in Detroit to John and Laura (Fura) Kaczynski. Sylvia lived in St. Helen for the past 20 years, formerly of Hazel Park. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #416 in St. Helen, Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #3646 in West Branch and the VFW Post in Madison Heights. Sylvia worked many years in Hazel Park and Madison Heights as a medical transcriptionist. Sylvia is survived by her loving son, Robert (Terri) Welch of St. Helen; granddaughter, Christina (Chris) Irvin of Fraser; great grandchildren, Kira and Kiya; and dearest friends, Gloria Earl of Millington, Mary Cottrell of St. Helen and Ron Vannoy of Mio. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Beau and sister, Joanna Frepple. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and interment of ashes will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in St. Helen. www.steuernolmclaren.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Homes, Inc
702 N. St. Helen Road
St. Helen, MI 48656
(989) 389-7423
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailytribune.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved