Sylvia Lee Rose, age 73, passed away at her home in St. Helen, MI on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1946 in Detroit to John and Laura (Fura) Kaczynski. Sylvia lived in St. Helen for the past 20 years, formerly of Hazel Park. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #416 in St. Helen, Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #3646 in West Branch and the VFW Post in Madison Heights. Sylvia worked many years in Hazel Park and Madison Heights as a medical transcriptionist. Sylvia is survived by her loving son, Robert (Terri) Welch of St. Helen; granddaughter, Christina (Chris) Irvin of Fraser; great grandchildren, Kira and Kiya; and dearest friends, Gloria Earl of Millington, Mary Cottrell of St. Helen and Ron Vannoy of Mio. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Beau and sister, Joanna Frepple. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and interment of ashes will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in St. Helen. www.steuernolmclaren.com