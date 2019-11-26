Home

Theresa Rose (Mills) Lindberg

Theresa Rose (Mills) Lindberg Obituary
Theresa Rose Lindberg (Mills), 90, passed away on November 18, 2019 in Fayetteville, NC. Formerly from Ferndale and Clawson MI. Theresa was born on November 17, 1929 to Lottie and Herbert Mills. She graduated from St. James Catholic School (Ferndale, MI.) in 1946. Theresa moved to Clawson and raised 5 children as a single parent. Theresa is preceded in death by her sons Daniel Lindberg and Dean Lindberg. Theresa is survived by her son Thomas Lindberg (Jackie) of Milford and her daughters Nancy Kearney of Utica, Elizabeth Gorka (Phil) of Oxford, and Mary Gilden (John) of Fayettevile NC. She also is survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Services are private.
Published in Daily Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
