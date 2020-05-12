Warner Peter Iseppi, of Clawson, passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Born to his parents Peter and Angelina Iseppi in Hazel Park, MI on Dec. 20, 1936. Warner graduated from Clawson High School and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara, in 1958. He was employed by the General Motors Corp. for 43 years and was also a long-time member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church and The Knights of Columbus. Warner volunteered his time in the PTA, PTA Council, Youth Assistance, School Board, and the Fourth of July Committee. He earned various awards, including Citizens of the Year in 1983, and was also an avid scouter of The Boy Scouts of America. Warner is survived by his loving wife Barbara; son Peter (Lori); and grandsons Ryan and Richard. Also survived by his sisters Beverly Kirtek and Pamela (Frank) DelCampo; sister-in-law Mary McIntyre; and brother-in-law William (Mary) Smith. Preceded in death by his parents Peter and Angelina Iseppi; and his son Warner. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Michigan Crossroads Council of the Boy Scouts of America (michiganscouting.org) or St. Vincent De Paul, Detroit (svdpdetroit.org), would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Tribune from May 12 to May 17, 2020.