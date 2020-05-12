Warner Peter Iseppi
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Warner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warner Peter Iseppi, of Clawson, passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 83. Born to his parents Peter and Angelina Iseppi in Hazel Park, MI on Dec. 20, 1936. Warner graduated from Clawson High School and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara, in 1958. He was employed by the General Motors Corp. for 43 years and was also a long-time member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church and The Knights of Columbus. Warner volunteered his time in the PTA, PTA Council, Youth Assistance, School Board, and the Fourth of July Committee. He earned various awards, including Citizens of the Year in 1983, and was also an avid scouter of The Boy Scouts of America. Warner is survived by his loving wife Barbara; son Peter (Lori); and grandsons Ryan and Richard. Also survived by his sisters Beverly Kirtek and Pamela (Frank) DelCampo; sister-in-law Mary McIntyre; and brother-in-law William (Mary) Smith. Preceded in death by his parents Peter and Angelina Iseppi; and his son Warner. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Michigan Crossroads Council of the Boy Scouts of America (michiganscouting.org) or St. Vincent De Paul, Detroit (svdpdetroit.org), would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Tribune from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved