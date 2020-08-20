William Edward St. Clair, 95, of Fort Gratiot, formerly of Royal Oak, died Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born November 19, 1924 in Royal Oak to the late William and Louise St. Clair. Mr. St. Clair was a design engineer with Chrysler Corporation prior to his retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee during World War II. He was very kind and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed boating and historical trains. He is survived by two daughters, Shelly (Joseph) Piechotte and Sandra St. Clair, and their mother, Barbara St. Clair; a grandchild, Jamie Stockdale; a sister, Betty Lou Soeder; step-daughters, Deana Vitale and Autumn Holdren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Alice St. Clair. Private services will be held. Burial will be in Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store