Agatha Bush
LEBEAU - Ms. Agatha Augustine Bush
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Immaculate
Conception Catholic Church in Lebeau, LA, for Ms. Agatha Augustine Bush, 82, who entered
eternal rest, Monday, February 24, 2020 in Lafayette, LA.
Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.
Ms. Bush is survived by her son, Andre Francis Bush (Stephanie) of Houston, TX; two brothers,
Reginald Bush and Timothy Bush (Doneilia) both of Lebeau, LA; five sisters, Theresa Olivier
(Herman) of Lafayette, LA, Carmen Square (Edward) of Houston, TX, Kathleen Bush of San
Pedro, CA, Agnes Bush of Houston, TX and Lynette Figures (James) of Houston, TX; a grandson,
Andre Francis Bush, II; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ms. Bush was preceded in death by her parents, Francis & Lula Gordon Bush; three brothers,
Ronald Francis Bush, Donald Joseph Bush and Alphonse Leonard Bush; a sister, Mary Alice Bush
and a nephew, Herman Gerald Olivier.
Visiting hours will be observed from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020