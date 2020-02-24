Services
Agatha Bush


1937 - 2020
Agatha Bush Obituary
Agatha Bush

LEBEAU - Ms. Agatha Augustine Bush



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Immaculate

Conception Catholic Church in Lebeau, LA, for Ms. Agatha Augustine Bush, 82, who entered

eternal rest, Monday, February 24, 2020 in Lafayette, LA.

Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Ms. Bush is survived by her son, Andre Francis Bush (Stephanie) of Houston, TX; two brothers,

Reginald Bush and Timothy Bush (Doneilia) both of Lebeau, LA; five sisters, Theresa Olivier

(Herman) of Lafayette, LA, Carmen Square (Edward) of Houston, TX, Kathleen Bush of San

Pedro, CA, Agnes Bush of Houston, TX and Lynette Figures (James) of Houston, TX; a grandson,

Andre Francis Bush, II; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ms. Bush was preceded in death by her parents, Francis & Lula Gordon Bush; three brothers,

Ronald Francis Bush, Donald Joseph Bush and Alphonse Leonard Bush; a sister, Mary Alice Bush

and a nephew, Herman Gerald Olivier.

Visiting hours will be observed from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM.

Share words of comfort with the Bush family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020
