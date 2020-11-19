1/
Albania Godeau
Albania Godeau

Albania "Bonnie" Godeau passed away on November 6 at the age of 87 in Ormond Beach, Florida. Bonnie was a resident of Prairie Ronde, Louisiana for most of her life, where she was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She worked primarily in the insurance industry, retiring from the Kurtz-Casonova Agency in Opelousas at age 60. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering with Senior Friends, in association with Doctors' Hospital. She was also an avid gardener, excellent cook, phenomenal seamstress, and generous soul. She moved to Ormond Beach, Florida in 2006 to be near her daughter.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Godeau, and son-in-law, Steven Popok; her nephew James Buford Bergeron and his wife Cheryl; her niece Annette Bergeron West and her husband Mike; her nephew Dennis Bergeron; her nephew Kenneth Matte and his wife Clara. She is predeceased by her husband, Murphy James Godeau; her parents Claude and Lucille Guidry; her nephew Glenn Ray Matte.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily World from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
