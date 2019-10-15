Services
Ford & Joseph Funeral Home
907 N Market Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-6750
Albert Ray "Bobby" Arvie

Albert Ray "Bobby" Arvie Obituary
Mr. Albert Ray "Bobby" Arvie

OPELOUSAS - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, 217 LA-10, Opelousas, LA for Mr. Albert Arvie, 80, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Visitation will be observed from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in the Bellevue community.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
