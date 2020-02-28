|
Albert Taylor
Opelousas - Albert Joseph Taylor entered eternal life surrounded by family on February 22, 2020 in Opelousas, LA. He was 90 years old. Albert was a lifelong resident of Opelousas and an educator for 37plus years in both Eunice, LA and Opelousas, LA.
Visiting hours will be observed from 8:00 AM to 10:45 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM, followed by a Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made in Alberts name to Holy Ghost Church or Xavier University in New Orleans where a Book Scholarship will be setup in his name.
Published in the Daily World on Feb. 28, 2020