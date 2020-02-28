Services
Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
817 East South St.
Opelousas, LA 70571
337-942-2037
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church

Albert Taylor


1929 - 2020
Albert Taylor Obituary
Albert Taylor

Opelousas - Albert Joseph Taylor entered eternal life surrounded by family on February 22, 2020 in Opelousas, LA. He was 90 years old. Albert was a lifelong resident of Opelousas and an educator for 37plus years in both Eunice, LA and Opelousas, LA.

Visiting hours will be observed from 8:00 AM to 10:45 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM, followed by a Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made in Alberts name to Holy Ghost Church or Xavier University in New Orleans where a Book Scholarship will be setup in his name.

Share words of comfort with the Taylor family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World on Feb. 28, 2020
