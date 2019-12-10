|
Andrew Dartez
OPELOUSAS - Andrew Harold Dartez, known by most as "Coach", was born on October 3, 1938 in New Orleans, LA, to James Arthur Dartez and Eva Frilot Dartez. God looked upon his flock and called his son to his heavenly home on December 6, 2019. Funeral services will be at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park.
He attended and completed his education at Holy Ghost Catholic School in Opelousas, LA, St. Michael's College (now College of Santa Fe), Santa Fe, Mexico and Masters at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. He was an educator at Holy Ghost Catholic School, after completion of his college education in New Mexico; a teacher and coach at J.S. Clark School, Opelousas High School. After Years of educational instruction in the classroom, he became St. Landry Parish Assistant Superintendent of Education until his retirement. He is a member of the Knights of St. Peter Claver, the Inseparable Friends Benevolent Society, Our Lady Queen of Angels Ushers and the St. Landry Parish Retired Teachers Association. He was a great man in the community. In addition to all his educational contributors, he was a father figure and a role model to so many young and older men as well. He will be miss greatly by all.
Mourning his passing, yet cherishing his precious memories are his wife, Elaine Collins Dartez of Opelousas; his son, David K. (Jennifer) Dartez of Ventress, Louisiana; two granddaughters, Michelle A. Dartez of Lafayette, Louisiana and Malia Dartez-Nowlin (Destini) of Dallas, Texas; one sister-in-law, Estelle Louise (Harold Jr.) Vincent of New Orleans, Louisiana, two brothers-in-law, Jerome (Slyvia) Collins and Joseph E. (Cheryl) Collins, both of Opelousas, Louisiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen D. Dartez; his parents: James Arthur Dartez and Eva Frilot Dartez; one brother, James Arthur Dartez, Jr. of Chicago, one sister and brother-in-law, Velma Dartez Dugar and Raymond Dugar of Lake Charles; one sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Collins Green of Opelousas, Louisiana and one brother-in-law, Charles Collins of Arizona.
Share words of comfort with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019