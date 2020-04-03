Resources
More Obituaries for Austin Jolivette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin Jolivette Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Austin Jolivette Sr. Obituary
Austin Jolivette, Sr.

Austin Jolivette, Sr. entered into eternal rest peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Senior Village Nursing Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Katherine Jolivette of Houston, TX; two sons, Patrick James Jolivette (Pamela) and Devin Troy Babineaux (Terri) both of Avondale, AZ; a daughter-in-law, Marva Jolivette of Dallas, TX, and a host of grand children, great-grand children great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Levier Jolivette; a son, Austin "Pudgy" Jolivette, Jr; a daughter, and son-in-law, Patricia and Donald Hall, Sr.; parents, Ethel Richard Randle and Dorsey Jolivette; a brother, Dudley Jolivette and father-in-law and mother-in-Law, Clebert and Catherine Rivette Levier.

A Special Thank You to Grace Hospice and Senior Village Nursing Home.

Final remembrance for Mr. Jolivette will be resolved privately with a memorial service at a later date with family and friends.
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Austin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -