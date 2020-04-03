|
Austin Jolivette, Sr.
Austin Jolivette, Sr. entered into eternal rest peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Senior Village Nursing Home.
He is survived by a daughter, Katherine Jolivette of Houston, TX; two sons, Patrick James Jolivette (Pamela) and Devin Troy Babineaux (Terri) both of Avondale, AZ; a daughter-in-law, Marva Jolivette of Dallas, TX, and a host of grand children, great-grand children great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Levier Jolivette; a son, Austin "Pudgy" Jolivette, Jr; a daughter, and son-in-law, Patricia and Donald Hall, Sr.; parents, Ethel Richard Randle and Dorsey Jolivette; a brother, Dudley Jolivette and father-in-law and mother-in-Law, Clebert and Catherine Rivette Levier.
A Special Thank You to Grace Hospice and Senior Village Nursing Home.
Final remembrance for Mr. Jolivette will be resolved privately with a memorial service at a later date with family and friends.
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020