Services
Ford & Joseph Funeral Home
907 N Market Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-6750
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
7:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Community Chapel C.O.G.I.C.
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Chapel Church of God In Christ
1606 College Ave
Opelousas, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin Savoie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin Savoie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Austin Savoie Obituary
Mr. Austin Savoie

OPELOUSAS - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Community Chapel Church of God In Christ, 1606 College Ave., Opelousas, LA for Mr. Austin J. Savoie, 63, who passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence in Opelousas, LA. Interment will be in Garden of Memory Cemetery in Opelousas, LA.

Dr. Wilton J. Red, Pastor of Throne of Grace Fellowship in Lake Charles, LA, will be officiating the funeral service.

Mr. Austin was known as "Uncle Fat" to his family and "Super J" as a disc jockey in his community. He was employed by the City of Opelousas for 24 years.

Mr. Savoie's memories are being cherished by: his three sons, Lathaniel Johnson, Jr. (LaDonna) of Ft. Huachuca, AZ, Marvin "Big Moe" Fontenot of Opelousas, LA and Jeremy "Fish" Broussard of Lafayette, LA; one daughter, Shivory Thibodeaux of Lawtell, LA; three brothers, Lawrence Savoy and Robert Savoy, both of Opelousas, LA and Largie (Theresa) Savoy of Lafayette, LA; five sisters, Emily Rose Carter (Elton) and Mary Earline Bob, both of Church Point, LA, Joyce Mae Joseph, Margie Richard (Joseph) and Joyice Davis, all of Opelousas, LA; eight grandchildren; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, Freddie Savoy, Sr. and Laurentine Charles Savoy; four brothers, Freddie Savoy, Jr., Nolan Savoy, Alex Savoy and Olton Savoy; and two sisters, Florence Griffin and Annie Lee Sylvester.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. to10:45 a.m. at Community Chapel C.O.G.I.C.

The family wishes to thank: his stepchildren that he raised as his own; his caretaker, Audrey Mayfield; and his niece, Mary Hardy.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now