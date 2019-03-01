|
Mr. Austin Savoie
OPELOUSAS - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Community Chapel Church of God In Christ, 1606 College Ave., Opelousas, LA for Mr. Austin J. Savoie, 63, who passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence in Opelousas, LA. Interment will be in Garden of Memory Cemetery in Opelousas, LA.
Dr. Wilton J. Red, Pastor of Throne of Grace Fellowship in Lake Charles, LA, will be officiating the funeral service.
Mr. Austin was known as "Uncle Fat" to his family and "Super J" as a disc jockey in his community. He was employed by the City of Opelousas for 24 years.
Mr. Savoie's memories are being cherished by: his three sons, Lathaniel Johnson, Jr. (LaDonna) of Ft. Huachuca, AZ, Marvin "Big Moe" Fontenot of Opelousas, LA and Jeremy "Fish" Broussard of Lafayette, LA; one daughter, Shivory Thibodeaux of Lawtell, LA; three brothers, Lawrence Savoy and Robert Savoy, both of Opelousas, LA and Largie (Theresa) Savoy of Lafayette, LA; five sisters, Emily Rose Carter (Elton) and Mary Earline Bob, both of Church Point, LA, Joyce Mae Joseph, Margie Richard (Joseph) and Joyice Davis, all of Opelousas, LA; eight grandchildren; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Freddie Savoy, Sr. and Laurentine Charles Savoy; four brothers, Freddie Savoy, Jr., Nolan Savoy, Alex Savoy and Olton Savoy; and two sisters, Florence Griffin and Annie Lee Sylvester.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. to10:45 a.m. at Community Chapel C.O.G.I.C.
The family wishes to thank: his stepchildren that he raised as his own; his caretaker, Audrey Mayfield; and his niece, Mary Hardy.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 1, 2019