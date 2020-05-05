|
|
Barbara Philipps
Carencro - A private graveside service will be held for Barbara Pitre Phillips in Bellevue Cemetery in Opelousas, Louisiana.
Barbara Pitre Phillips, 79, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Born in Prairie Rhonde, Barbara lived in Carencro at the time of her passing. A graduate of Opelousas High School Class of 1958, Charity Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1962, she obtained her Bachelors of Nursing from Northwestern State University Class of 1966 and went on to teach at Charity Hospital School of Nursing until 1974. She then continued her education at University of New Orleans for her Masters Degree in Nursing Class of 1984.
She was a lifetime member of the American Nursing Association and one of the 100 Best Nurses in Louisiana by the American Health Council.
After moving back home in 1996 she took a leave of absence for 5 years then became the Nursing Staff Development Specialist in Service Education at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center until she fully retired in 2010.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Beverly Pitre Gassmann of Opelousas; her former husband, Jim Philipps of Mandeville; her godchild and caregiver, Heidi Prudhomme of Arnaudville; and great nephew Tyler Guillory of Arnaudville; special godsons Trevor Lintzen of Dallas, TX and Todd Lintzen and his wife Tracy of Bridge Water, TX; nieces, Jessica Lintzen Chaisson and Allison Lintzen; 12 great nieces and nephews and 22 great great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theo and Virginia Ledoux Pitre; sister, Brenda Pitre; and cousins, Georgie Dupre, Doris Soileau, and Helen Fontenot.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Barbara Philipps Scholarship Fund at Charity School of Nursing.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Services have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World from May 5 to May 10, 2020