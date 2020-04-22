|
|
Barbara Richard Scruggins
Port Barre - Barbara Scruggins, age 76, beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on April 21, 2020.
A private family memorial service will be held on Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church cemetery.
She entered this world on July 10, 1943 in Opelousas, LA, born to J.D. Richard, Sr. and Martha Dupuis Richard. She was a life-long resident of Opelousas, LA and graduated from Academy of the Immaculate Conception (AIC) school in 1961. Barbara was a devoted Catholic and a parishioner of St. Landry Catholic Church. She was married to her husband, Robert Scruggins, for almost 50 years. Barbara worked at the University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL) in the engineering department for a brief time. She also worked at Dupre, Carrier, Godchaux Insurance in Opelousas for 10 years as a secretary. At Port Barre High School, Barbara was a classroom aide for a number of years and worked at Opelousas Public Library. She was an intelligent woman with great organizational skills. She loved crocheting with her mother, eating out at Piccadilly, watching movies, listening to Elvis Presley, and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Angela Hebert of Port Barre, LA, son-in-law Deacon Mitch Hebert and son Chad Scruggins of Baytown, TX; sisters Marie Louise Vauquelin (Wayne), Cheryl Schneider (Kurt), Darlene Wheaton (Patrick), brother Randy Richard (Mary); grandkids Mitchell Hebert (Elizabeth), Megan Soileau (Matt), Jonathan Hebert (Mary), Jordan Hebert (Krista), Ashley Soileau (John), Theresa Hebert, Lauren Hebert, Stephen Hebert, Hannah Hebert, Emily Hebert, Sophia Hebert, Chloe Hebert, Isabella Hebert, Kristin Scruggins, Emma Scruggins and James Scruggins; great-grandkids Autumn, Jolee, Tyler, Augustine, Jace, Marcus, Addison, William, Amelia, Flynn, Samuel, and James.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Scruggins, parents J.D. Richard, Sr. and Martha Dupuis Richard, brother J.D. Richard, Jr. (Sonny), infant brother Jerry Richard, and infant sister Beryl Richard.
