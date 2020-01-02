|
|
Mrs. Beatrice Anderson Tongee
OPELOUSAS - Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 227 West Church St., Opelousas, LA for Mrs. Beatrice Anderson Tongee who departed this earthly life peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 27, 2019 at her residence in Houston, TX. Rev. Brian Keith Alfred, Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church, will be officiating the memorial service. Interment will be in the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Opelousas, LA. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Beatrice Anderson Tongee was born on December 1, 1927 in Opelousas, LA to the late Nora Anderson and Mary Castille Morris. Beatrice was a Godfearing, loving, kind, generous, nurturing and a compassionate lady. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends, and always willing to help anyone in time of need. She also had a love for nature, gardening and plants.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: one daughter, Priscilla Tongee Bob of Houston, TX; three sons, Paul R. Mouton of Opelousas, LA, Patrick Tongee of Houston, TX and Joseph Anderson of High Point, North Carolina; two step-children, Cynthia Tongee and James Tongee, both of Houston, TX; two sisters, Mary M. Quick and Martha Stevens, both of Opelousas, LA; sixteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Nora Anderson and Mary Castille; her spouse, Edward Tongee, Jr.; her daughter, Elizabeth Tongee Joseph; four siblings, Manuel Morris, Matthew Morris, Joseph Morris and Myrtle L. Egby; and one recent nephew, Larry Morris.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020