Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
817 East South St.
Opelousas, LA 70571
337-942-2037
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Williams Funeral Home
817 East South St.
Opelousas, LA
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Williams Funeral Home
817 E. South Street
Opelousas, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
Leonville, LA
1966 - 2019
Benny Nero Sr. Obituary
Benny Nero, Sr.

Opelousas - "Poppa Ben"

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville, LA for Mr. Benny Lee Nero, Sr., 52, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA.

Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Cemetery. Father Darren Eldridge, Pastor of St. Leo will officiate the Mass of Christian Burial.

Benny leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his legacy his loving wife of 28 years, Gloria Thomas Nero of Opelousas; three sons: Reginald James Nero (Margaret) of St. Martinville, LA, Benny Lee Nero, Jr. of Lake Charles, LA, Gregory Bernard Nero (a.k.a. Buddy) of Opelousas; one daughter Mariah Janae' Nero of Lake Charles, two granddaughters, Reginae Makyla Nero and Maslaysha Linden; an Uncle, William Davis, Jr. (Debrah) of Houston, TX; five brothers: Tommy Anthony Dean, Sr., Paul Dean (Mary) both of Opelousas, LA, James Nero (Mary Leona) of Leonville, LA, Joseph Bernard Nero, Sr. (Anna Belle) of Carencro, LA, David Nero (Kimberly) of Arnaudville, LA; four sisters: Angelina Strauss-Woods (Paul) of Carencro, LA, Linda Bergeron (Milton) of Houston, TX, Lena Dean of Houston, TX, Annabelle Nero of Grand Coteau, LA and a host of other relatives, loved ones and special friends.

Mr. Nero was preceded in death by his parents Bernard Strauss of Houston, TX and Alice Nero Mayfield of Grand Coteau, a sister Mary Virginia Dean Charles of Houston, TX, as well as a brother Alvin Strauss of Arnaudville, LA.

The family requests visiting hours be observed on Saturday, July 27e, 2019 from 7:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 817 E. South Street, 337-942-2037. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 A.M.

Share words of comfort with the family of Mr. Benny Lee Nero, Sr. "Poppa Ben" on his Permanent Life Tribute Page at www.willliamsfuneralhomes.net

Final arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World on July 24, 2019
