|
|
Ms. Bernadine Fruge
OPELOUSAS - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA for Ms. Bernadine Fruge, 71, who passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas, LA. Interment will be in Garden of Memory Cemetery in Opelousas, LA.
Father Lambert Lein, S.V.D., pastor of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, will be officiating the funeral mass.
Ms. Fruge's memories are being cherished by: her son, James Fruge, Sr. (Terry Fruge) of Opelousas, LA; three grandchildren, Chad Thierry, James Fruge, Jr. and Tori Monte Fruge, all of Opelousas, LA; two sisters, Jenitta Ann Roberts and Rita Mae Robertson, both of Opelousas, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, James Pete Fruge and Louise Roberts; two brothers, John Payne and Joseph Roberts; and one sister, Virgie Winter.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to10:45 a.m. at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on May 1, 2019