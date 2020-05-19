|
Beth Ruth Royer Edwards
Lafayette - Betty Ruth Royer Edwards has departed to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 19, 2020. Betty "had no enemies and never met a stranger." She loved everyone, and everyone loved her. Betty was born in the Beauregard Parish village of Carson to Lillian and John A. Royer on April 28, 1926. Betty's formative years were divided between Oakdale and New Orleans. As WWII was drawing to an end, she married her "sweetheart sailor" and they immediately began a 53 year marriage that produced six children. After relocating multiple times between Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas as they followed work in the "oil patch", Betty and Sherman settled in Opelousas where Betty lived for 62 years. She moved to Lafayette in 2019. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Edwards, Sr., both parents, both a younger sister, Jodie, and a younger brother, John. She is survived by a brother, Robert L. Royer; two daughters, Juanice Edwards and Elizabeth Klingman; and four sons; Sherman Edwards, Jr., William D. Edwards, Michael L. Edwards, and Samuel L. Edwards. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Published in the Daily World from May 19 to May 22, 2020