Betty Evenlyn Castille McKinney
Opelousas - Funeral services for Betty Evelyn Castille McKinney will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Hope Presbyterian Church in Opelousas. Burial will follow at the Little Red Church Cemetery. Reverend Dean Rydbeck will conduct the service. Mrs. McKinney, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was employed at KSLO radio station as ad writer before becoming an educator. She taught many students throughout her career at ABW from 1970 until her retirement in 1994 and earned multiple awards for "Teacher of the Year." She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Louisiana Women Bowling Association. She was a league bowler for over 30 years, enjoyed playing Pokeno and Bouree' with good friends. Most of all, she loved cooking and entertaining for her friends and family. Betty will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by sons, Mickey McKinney and Durkee McKinney; her daughters, Sally McKinney Reed (Randy) and Cindy McKinney Ortego; her daughter-in-law, Anita Collins McKinney and her brother, Armand Castille, III. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Samantha McKinney, Mikey McKinney, Randi Reed Janise, Candice Reed Guidroz, Annie Ortego Guidry and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alba "Mac" McKinney; her parents, Armand Joseph Castille, II and Annie Celeste "Sallie" Boutte; her sisters, Gladys Rose and Snooky Miller; her brothers, Dudley, Raleigh, Marion and Felix Castille; her son, Kenny McKinney and son-in-law, Lonnie Ortego. Pallbearers will be Geoff Guidry, Jeremy Sanders, Kevin Janise, Mark Richard, Jared Fontenot, Trey Hammond and Jim Soileau. Honorary pallbearers will be Armand Castille, III and Iggie Castille. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com
. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.