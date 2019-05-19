|
|
Beverly Claire Hebert Nash
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 in St. Landry Catholic Church for Mrs. Beverly Claire Hebert Nash. The Reverend Monsignor Keith DeRouen will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Mrs. Nash was born on October 5, 1928 in Opelousas, Louisiana, and was a resident all her life. She died on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Mrs. Nash was a graduate of Opelousas High School. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. At a later date, she received a Master's Degree in Education. She taught in the St. Landry Parish School System for 38 years. Mrs. Nash was a member of the Women's Club in Opelousas. Following retirement, she volunteered as a Pink Lady at Doctor's Hospital in Opelousas. During her life, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her home was the meeting place for all family gatherings. She was a devout Roman Catholic who practiced her faith her entire life. Survivors include her children: Marie Nash Stander of Opelousas, Claire Nash Fruge and her husband Danny of Sunset, Mary Nash Dubuisson of Opelousas, and Foster Parlange Nash, III and his wife Megan of New Orleans; her grandchildren, Meghan Elizabeth Stander, Emily Fruge Simon and her husband Denis, Amy Fruge Petersen and her husband Bill, Elizabeth Fruge Eustis and her husband Fenwick, Daniel Fruge and his wife Clara, James Dubuisson, IV and his wife Caroline, Catherine Dubuisson Alexander and her husband Will, Foster Parlange Nash, IV, Mary Morgan Nash, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her first cousin and closest lifelong friend, Dorothy Claire White. Mrs. Nash was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Albert Hebert and Mabel Maree Mistric Hebert, her paternal grandparents, Louis Hebert and Marie Zelica Patureau Hebert, and her maternal grandparents, Pierre Paul Mistric and Marie Azema Robin Mistric. Visitation will be observed Monday, May 20, 2019 in St Landry Catholic Church from 1:30 PM until the time of the service at 3:00 PM. A rosary will be recited at 2:30. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the loving and caring staffs of Prompt Succor Nursing Home and Opelousas General Hospital. They would also like to thank Mrs. Patsy Bullara for being such a dedicated friend. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World on May 19, 2019