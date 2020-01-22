Services
Bonnie W. Davis Obituary
Opelousas - Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 128 N. Academy St., Opelousas, LA for Mrs. Bonnie W. Davis, 71, who entered eternal rest on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in the Bellevue Community. Rev. Calvin Moore will be officiating the funeral services.

Mrs. Davis' memories are being cherished by: her two sons, Chandler E. Dunbar and Robert L. Dunbar, Jr. (Myelia), both of Opelousas, LA; two daughters, Amy Y. Conaway of Humble, TX and Stephanie L. Dunbar of Alexandria, VA; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by: her husband, Arthur Davis, Sr. and her mother, Mildred C. Taylor and father, Raymond Weston.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/50v6CrkqLRCA8gOkPc7c0ai?domain=fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
