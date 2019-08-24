Services
Sibille Funeral Home Inc
402 N Saizon St
Port Barre, LA 70577
(337) 585-6812
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
7:30 AM
Sibille Funeral Home Inc
402 N Saizon St
Port Barre, LA 70577
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Sibille Funeral Home Inc
402 N Saizon St
Port Barre, LA 70577
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Port Barre, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Bourque
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Moran Bourque

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Moran Bourque Obituary
Brenda Moran Bourque

Port Barre - Port Barre- A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Brenda Moran Bourque at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Port Barre; visitation will be held from 7:30 a.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Fr. Clint Trahan will conduct the Mass.

Brenda, age 51, a resident of Port Barre, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She loved music, Mardi Gras, cooking, gardening, spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by parents, Betty and Wallace Bruce Broussard of Port Barre, and Charles and Laura Moran of Washington, her son, Derek Joseph Bourque, of Washington, her daughter, Skylar Broussard Angona and her husband, Jarran of Krotz Springs, brothers, Michael Troy Moran of Port Barre, Wallace (Eddie) Broussard and wife, Ruby of Port Barre, Ryan James Broussard and wife, Jaky of Mandeville, sister-in-law, Joy B. Daigle and her husband, Pat of Church Point, niece, Amy Vige and her husband, Cory, great niece, Libby Claire, nephew, Kyle Daigle and his wife, Megan, grandchildren, Owen, Rykin and Ava Angona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell D. Bourque, grandson, Evan J. Angona, daughter, Brittany D. Broussard, brother, Wilbur Moran.

Pallbearers will be, Michael Troy Moran, Eddie Broussard, Ryan Broussard, Derek Bourque, Kyle Daigle, and Corey Vige.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Wallace "Bruce" Broussard and Pat Daigle.

A special thanks to Mrs. Donnie Tornblom with Hospice of St. Landry for her compassion and care of Brenda and Darrell.



Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Port Barre.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sibille Funeral Home Inc
Download Now