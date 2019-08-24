|
Brenda Moran Bourque
Port Barre - Port Barre- A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Brenda Moran Bourque at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Port Barre; visitation will be held from 7:30 a.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Fr. Clint Trahan will conduct the Mass.
Brenda, age 51, a resident of Port Barre, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She loved music, Mardi Gras, cooking, gardening, spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by parents, Betty and Wallace Bruce Broussard of Port Barre, and Charles and Laura Moran of Washington, her son, Derek Joseph Bourque, of Washington, her daughter, Skylar Broussard Angona and her husband, Jarran of Krotz Springs, brothers, Michael Troy Moran of Port Barre, Wallace (Eddie) Broussard and wife, Ruby of Port Barre, Ryan James Broussard and wife, Jaky of Mandeville, sister-in-law, Joy B. Daigle and her husband, Pat of Church Point, niece, Amy Vige and her husband, Cory, great niece, Libby Claire, nephew, Kyle Daigle and his wife, Megan, grandchildren, Owen, Rykin and Ava Angona.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell D. Bourque, grandson, Evan J. Angona, daughter, Brittany D. Broussard, brother, Wilbur Moran.
Pallbearers will be, Michael Troy Moran, Eddie Broussard, Ryan Broussard, Derek Bourque, Kyle Daigle, and Corey Vige.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Wallace "Bruce" Broussard and Pat Daigle.
A special thanks to Mrs. Donnie Tornblom with Hospice of St. Landry for her compassion and care of Brenda and Darrell.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Port Barre.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019