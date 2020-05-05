|
|
Brennan Jaxson Ford
Opelousas - Private viewing service for the IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA for Brennan Jaxson Ford, 8, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Graveside service and interment will immediately follow at Garden of Memory Cemetery in Opelousas LA.
Rev. Frank L. Ford, pastor of Community Chapel Church of God In Christ, will be officiating graveside service. Brennan was a member of Community Chapel Church of God in Christ where he sang in the children's choir. He was a student at Family Worship Christian Academy in Opelousas, LA.
Brennan's memories are being cherished by: his parents, Fredrick and Renea Landry Ford of Opelousas, LA; paternal grandmother, Martha C. Ford of Opelousas, LA; maternal grandparents, Murphy and Gail Landry of Opelousas, LA; two brothers, Jerry Wilson and Baylin Ford, both of Opelousas, LA; Godparents, Misti Ravare and Jeremy Carron, both of Opelousas, LA; a special bestie, Nyla Ford of Opelousas, LA; and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Adam Ford, Jr.
The family would like to thank St. Jude Children's Research Center in Memphis for the exceptional care provided to Brennan. They would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Giles Robinson, Dr. Lindsay Blazin, Dr. John Lucas, all the nurses and staff who treated him with so much love. The family is eternally grateful.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St. Jude's Research Center in Brennan's honor. Words of condolences may be expressed at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/kLl9ClYkB5hoDOpkocGxgBL?domain=fordandjosephfh.com
Published in the Daily World from May 5 to May 6, 2020