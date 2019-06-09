|
Burnel "Bud" Manuel, Sr.
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Burnel "Bud" Manuel, Sr. at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Reverend Gregory Simien will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will be held Bellevue Memorial Park. Bud passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning, June 7, 2019, after a 21-month battle with leukemia. He worked in retail management all his life, owning his own business late in life. Bud was an usher at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, a former member and president of the Opelousas Catholic Quarterback Club, a member of the Ville Platte Jaycees, and Our Lady of Mercy Knights of Columbus as well as one of the founding members of Amy Bradford Ware (A.B.W.). He served 8 years in the Army National Guard and 2 years in the reserves. Bud was most happy surrounded by his large and loud family, with his beloved Cajun French music on the radio and something grilling on the pit under the 100-year-old oak tree in his yard. He and Wanda fell in love on the dance floor of the Evangeline Club. They were usually the first and last ones on the dance floor. They spent vacations camping at Chicot State Park and Grand Isle, LA with their 6 children. Once having an empty nest, they travelled to Branson, Nova Scotia, Rome, Spain, Scotland and England. Bud always said he was the luckiest man on earth and that God blessed him more than he deserved. But we were the luckiest to have had him as a husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply and profoundly missed by all of those he was blessed to call his own. The family will forever be grateful to Father Greg Simien of Our Lady of Mercy Church; Dr. Michael Cain and Allison Bertrand, NP and the entire staff at the Cancer Center at Lafayette General Hospital, as well as Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care in Opelousas. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of almost 63 years, Wanda Lafleur Manuel; his six children and their families; Buddy Manuel and his wife, Karla and their children, Laura Wilson (Beau), and Emily Manuel; Melana Dupre and daughter, Maggie Vincent (Ryan); Tracy Finchum and her husband, Frank and their children, Ben and Annie Finchum; Kent Manuel and his wife, Stephanie and their children, Libbie Williams, Connor and Allie Manuel; Mia Lemaire and her husband, Tim and their children, TJ (Mackenzie), Regan, Aaron and Ryan Lemaire; Peter Manuel and his wife, Lainie and their children, Lauren and Linsey Manuel. Bud was also blessed with 5 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Olivia, Jax, Jake and Grant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Hermance Manuel; his sisters, Edna M. Smith and Nellie Grace M. Benson; his beloved mother-in-law, Rose F. Lafleur; his brother-in-law, John Shirley Guillory, Sr. and a special nephew, John S. Guillory, Jr. Pallbearers will be his 6 grandsons. Readers, lay ministers and gift bearers will be his 8 granddaughters. Music will be provided by Valerie Andrus who will sing "Be Not Afraid", "Notre Pere", "One Bread, One Body", "Amazing Grace" and "Take My Hand Precious Lord". Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM on Sunday by Reverend Gregory Simien. The funeral home will re-open on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 7:00 AM until 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gateway to Cancer Research c/o , 500 Remington Road, Schaumburg, Illinois 60173 or Hospice Promise Foundation in memory of Burnel Manuel, 426 Heather Drive, Opelousas, LA 70570. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World & The Advertiser on June 9, 2019