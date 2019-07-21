Services
Ford & Joseph Funeral Home
907 N Market Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-6750
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
318 First St
Melville, LA
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
318 First St
Melville, LA
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
318 First St
Melville, LA
Resources
Byrd Lee Goudeau Richard

Byrd Lee Goudeau Richard Obituary
Mrs. Byrd Lee Goudeau Richard

MELVILLE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. John the Evangelinst Catholic Church, 318 First St., Melville, LA for Mrs. Byrd Lee Goudeau Richard, 87, who passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. with the rosary being recited at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Lebeau, LA.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on July 21, 2019
