Camille C. Gomez
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Pius X Church for Camille Castagnos Gomez, 94, who passed away on November 4, 2019.
Reverend Benjamin Pitre will be the Celebrant of the Mass.
Camille Ella Mary Margaret Castagnos Gomez was born June 16, 1925 in Napoleonville, LA. Camille passed away peacefully after a long and beautiful life of 94 years. She was a devout Christian woman, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Camille was a dedicated homemaker, raising four boys with an abundance of love, dancing and singing as she got through her day. Her hobbies were sewing, golfing, and dancing.
She is survived by her four children, Ed, Don, Alan and Leslie; her sister, Peggy Hannaman of Baton Rouge; 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Jenna Breaux, Kevin, Matthew, Chantal , Daniel, Elishah , Caleb, Heather, Havilah and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Griffin L. Gomez; sisters, Phyllis Bernhard, Gaynell Marchand and parents, Edmund and Camille Castagnos.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Thursday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Friday from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM.
The family would like to thank all employees of Camelot of Broussard for their wonderful and loving care and Hospice of Acadiana for their guidance.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Gomez family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019