Capt. William Timothy Smith, USAF (Ret.)
Warner Robins, GA - William Timothy Smith, also known as "Sugar Bear/Smitty," passed away peacefully at his residence on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was 67 years old.
Born on January 28, 1952 in Lafayette, Louisiana, William was the son of Essie Lee Mitchell and the late David Smith. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for four years before joining the United States Air Force in 1981. William served in the Air Force and retired with the rank of Captain in 1999.
From the time he was young, William was extremely athletic and most loved running and playing basketball. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to his favorite place, Germany. William was dedicated to his family and grandchildren who he adored.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Doris Mitchell; his brother, Curtis Mitchell; and his sister, Thealois Timothy Leslie.
William is survived by his loving wife, Maria De Almeida of Warner Robins; children, Jabbar Smith (Louisa) of Metairie, Louisiana, Lee Smith of Santa Monica, California, Anje Hall of Olney, Maryland, Adria Beasley (Steven Hooper) of Naples, Italy, and Jessica Beasley of Magenta, Italy; grandchildren, Kassidy Smith, Ahmya and Craig Hall, Marley Smith, and Lillian Kastner; mother, Essie Lee Mitchell of Opelousas, Louisiana; sisters, Ruth Smith of Nashville, Tennessee, Shirley Hicks of Eunice, Louisiana, Dr. Julia Darbonne (Carroll) and Cheryl Guillory, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, Pauline Lewis of Lafayette, Louisiana, Mary Christine Greene (Nathaniel) of Houston, Texas, Shawn Smith of Arizona, and Crystal Smith of Maryland; brothers, David Smith of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ronald Mitchell (Valynda) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Claudius Smith (Kinatta) of Houston, Texas, Kenneth Smith (Beverley) of Maryland, and Chrispin Smith of Denmark; uncle, Dr. C. Fin Smith of Morgan City, Louisiana; a host of nieces and nephews; godchild, Felix Reinhardt and parents, Christian and Gisela Reinhardt; special friends in Germany, Yvonne and family; and very close friend, Al Thomas and his wife, Connie.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of William to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste. 550, Chicago, IL 60631, https://www.abta.org.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family.
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 17, 2019