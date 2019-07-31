|
Carroll Joseph Joubert
Opelousas - Mass of Christian Burial was be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 for Carroll Joseph Joubert at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. The Reverend Monsignor Russell Harrington officiated the Mass. Rite of Committal followed at Bellevue Memorial Park.
Carroll Joseph Joubert, age 77 and a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Carroll was a member of Knights of Columbus, as well as, the Elks Lodge. He loved spending time with his wife, Bonnie at the casino. Carroll also enjoyed being with his family and watching football. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Bonnie Joubert; sons, Douglas Joubert and his wife, Denean, Tommy Joubert and his wife, Margaret and Joey Joubert and his wife, Raquel; brothers, Edward Joubert and his wife, Sally and Jessie Joubert and his wife, Burnella; sister, Patsy Hebert; grandchildren, Dustin Joubert, Madelyn Joubert, Taylor King, Shelbi King and Alex King; and great-grandchildren, Kyle Thomas and Jackson King.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Voohries and Hilda Stout Joubert; granddaughter, Erica Joubert; brother, Floyd Joubert; sister-in-law, Lynn Joubert; and brother-in-law, Theo Hebert.
Visiting hours were held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary was prayed on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Jerome Collins. Visitation continued on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m in the funeral home.
Pallbearers were Douglas Joubert, Tommy Joubert, Joey Joubert, Dustin Joubert, Edward Joubert and Gerard Charles. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Prudhomme and Richard Soileau.
Published in the Daily World on July 31, 2019