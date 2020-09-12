Charles Burleigh
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles Burleigh will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, in the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. Reverend Fr. Mark Kramer, S.J. will celebrate the Mass. Musical selections will be provided by Phyllis Simar and Charlotte Jagneaux. The Readings for the Mass will be done by Chad Burleigh and Darrell Burleigh. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Charles was a native of Sunset, a longtime resident of Opelousas and was currently residing in Sunset. He passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, LA, at the age of 88. He was well-known for Burleigh's Grocery in Opelousas for over 18 years where he owned and operated his store until his retirement. He also worked for Monsanto as a Senior Operator, in Luling for many years. Some of his favorite pastime activities were gardening and was a big fan of LSU sports. As a young man, Charles enjoyed playing with the Old League as a fast softball pitcher. He was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 237 of Sunset. He was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rose Deville Burleigh of Sunset; two sons, Charles Michael Burleigh "Tiny" and wife, Terry of Sunset; Ralph Francis Burleigh "Boo" and wife, Carmen of Opelousas; one daughter, Terry Zerangue of Sunset; two brothers, Calvin Burleigh and wife, Jane of Beaumont, TX; and Darrell Burleigh of Sunset; two sisters, Maxine Howard of Shreveport; and Gloria Menard and husband, Elwood of Sunset; brother-in-law, Johnny Thibodeaux of Lafayette; eight grandchildren, Chad Burleigh, Kristy Burleigh Venable, Brandy Burleigh Sonnier, Ashley Zerangue Willar, Brooke Burleigh, Brittany Zerangue, Bradley Zerangue, Jeremy Burleigh and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merrick Burleigh and Amie Courville Burleigh; brother, Rodney Burleigh; sister, Della B. Thibodeaux; and brother-in-law, Roy Howard. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September13, 2020, in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home by his brother, Darrell Burleigh. Visitation will continue on from 8:00 a.m. until time of service on Monday. Pallbearers will be Chad Burleigh, Bradley Zerangue, Jeremy Burleigh, Brennan Norman, Val Hymel and Neal Zerangue. Honorary pallbearer will be Donald Deville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mr. Charles's memory to a charity of your choice
. The family would like to extend special thanks to Lafayette General Medical Center and the doctors and nurses of the ICU department for their wonderful care given to Mr. Charles during the past weeks. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com
. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA, 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.