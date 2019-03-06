Services
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-2638
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home
2845 S Union Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Washington, LA
Charles H. Ruffino, Jr.

Washington - A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles H. Ruffino, Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington.

Charles Ruffino passed away at his residence in Beggs on March 4, 2019.

In 1964, he began a 45-year tenure of teaching at AIC and Opelousas Catholic.

Charles is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann Stephenson Ruffino, daughter Charlotte Ruffino LaHaye and husband Brian, grandson Robert Pierce Bihm and wife Casey, grandson Jacob McCauley Bihm and wife Mamie, granddaughter Elizabeth Ann Bihm, great granddaughter, Parker Rae Bihm, sister, Constance "Connie" Ruffino Lalonde, and childhood friend, Gene Fontenot, who he called his "little brother."

He is preceded in death by his infant son, John Stephenson Ruffino, his parents Charles and Ethel Ruffino, sisters Beverly Ruffino Crimm, Joan Ruffino Helmey, and Charlene Ruffino Whaley.

Visition will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home. On Thursday, visitation will continue from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Mar. 6, 2019
