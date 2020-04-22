|
|
Charles Lee Vicknair
Opelousas - Graveside service will be held for Charles Lee Vicknair, age 62, on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Prairie Ronde, LA. Reverend Ted Broussard will officiate the service. Charles died at his residence in Opelousas, LA on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Charles loved playing Domino's, cooking for his family and friends, making hoop nets for fishing, and hunting deer and squirrels. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his father, James C. Bergeron: mother, Faye Mouton Wood; his son, Jason Charles Vicknair; brothers, David Vicknair: half-brother, Keith Vicknair; sisters, Diana Bergeron Lazarone; Lu Vicknair Baker; half-sisters, Tina Vicknair and Jessica Vicknair; two grandchildren, Tara Vicknair and Erin Vicknair. He is preceded in death by his father, Harry J. Vicknair; daughter, Jennifer Marie Vicknair; brothers, Harry J. Vicknair, Jr. and Larry G. Vicknair; maternal grandparents, Lilly Menard and Jules Dominic Mouton. Charles pallbearer will be Jason Vicknair and his honorary pallbearers will be his grand-daughters, Tara Vicknair and Erin Vicknair. Family and friends are invited so leave condolences for the family at www.lafondardoin.com
Published in the Daily World from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020