Charles "Red" Ray Ortego
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Charles "Red" Ray Ortego on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau, La. Father Mark Kramer will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Ortego, age 70, a resident of Opelousas, La., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. "Red" was an avid outdoorsman. He ran half marathons in Lafayette, Houston and New Orleans. He loved hunting, fishing, camping in Pecan Island and landscaping his yard. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Bayou Bend Country Club (golfing) in Crowley. He also loved playing a good game of dominos and spending time with his family and grandkids. In 1970, he won the award for most fried chicken eaten (27 pieces) at an all you can eat buffet from which he was subsequently banned. "Red" will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wendy Richard Ortego; his mother, Dorothy McMillan Ortego; his son, Tyler Ray Ortego; his daughter, Megan Noel Fontenot; his brothers, Bernard "Benny" Ortego and wife, Denise; Robert "Bob" Ortego, Andrew Ortego, Neil Ortego, Berchman "Butch" Ortego and wife, Sue; Ronald "Ronnie" Ortego and wife, Connie; Martin Ortego; his sisters, Theresa Hidalgo; Ruth Dohmann and husband, Joe; Grace Roberie and Mary Ortego. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Rylan Fontenot, Rowan Fontenot, Lucille Ortego, Charles Ortego and Katherine Ortego. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Ortego; his paternal grandparents, Douglas and Josephine Ortego; his maternal grandparents, Neil and Josephine McMillan; his brother, Patrick Ortego; his father-in-law, Desmond Richard and his mother-in-law, Sadie Burleigh Richard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' name to the Tulane Cancer Center, (Attn: Prostate Research), 600 Julia Street, 3rd Floor, New Orleans, LA 70130; St. Ignatius School, P.O. Drawer J, Grand Coteau, LA 70541 or the family of Charles Ortego. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his outstanding medical providers and Hospice of Acadiana for their services. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com
. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.