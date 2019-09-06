|
Cherie Suzanne Spicer Murr
Port Barre - Cherie Suzanne Spicer Murr, of Port Barre, Louisiana, aged 39, passed peacefully from this earthly home Friday, August 30, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Cherie is survived by her husband, Joshua Murr, and her daughters, Elizabeth Ronica Hartzell and Jolie Colette Murr. Their youngest daughter, Lila Clair Murr preceded her in death as did her maternal grandparents, James and Betty Whiteley; her dad, Ronald Stailey; her father, Claude Spicer; and her husband, Frederick James Hartzell.
Cherie is also survived by her parents, Janie and Jesse Williams of Arkansas; her in-laws, C. J. and Karen Vining; her aunt and uncle, Doralyn Whiteley Hall and Col (RET) Ronald Hall of Virginia; stepbrother, Mark Williams; her sisters in law, Jessica Vining and Jill Vining; a special uncle and aunt, Elmer and Rosa Lee Middlebrooks of Sunset, Louisiana; cousins Brittney Gill and her sons, and Bridget Smith (Brian) and her sons all of Virginia. Also surviving are in-laws, Frederick J and Mary Hartzell of DeRidder.
Friends and family may visit with her husband and children at Sebille Funeral Home Chapel in Port Barre, Louisiana between the hours of 4:00 and 8:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019, with the Rosary reading at 6:00 PM. Mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Port Barre, Louisiana at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Burial will be at Cooper Cemetery in Merryville, Louisiana on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Published in the Daily World on Sept. 6, 2019