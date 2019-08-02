Services
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:45 PM
1:45 PM
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
2:00 PM
Connie Schwartzenburg Benoi Obituary
Connie Schwartzenburg Benoi

Opelousas - A Funeral Service will be held for Connie Schwartzenburg Benoit at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas. Deacon Sammy Diesi will conduct the service. Burial will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas.

Mrs. Connie, age 63, a resident of Washington, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after a valiant fight with cancer. Connie was the parish administrator for Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington for many years and enjoyed her job greatly. She was loved by her community. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her husband, family and friends.

Connie was adored by her husband, Curt Benoit and her children, Nicole Beebe (Jake) of Lafayette, Courtney Ronguillo (Matt) of Lafayette and Alex Benoit (Megan) of Pueblo, CO; sisters, Becky Tucker (Dan) of Opelousas, Jenny Ledoux (Leonard) of Opelousas, Patsy Bullara (Jimmy) of Opelousas and Peggy Schwartzenburg Banibrick of Washington; brothers, Carl Schwartzenburg (Pat) of Opelousas. Connie was so very proud of her grandchildren, Brad, Chad and Gabe Benoit, Grace Ford, Collin Petkus and Aidan Beebe.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Henry Ethel "Sis" Schwartzenburg; brother Donald Schwartzenburg.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. A rosary service will be prayer at 1:45 p.m. by Deacon Sammy Diesi.

Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World on Aug. 2, 2019
