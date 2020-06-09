Conrad Ray
Opelousas - A Funeral Service will be held for Conrad Mitchell Ray at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel of Opelousas. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will conduct the service. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.
Conrad, age 77, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.
Conrad enjoyed his career as an electrician and owner of Ray's Electrical Service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bailin hay with his buddies, and tending to his cattle on his John Deer Green Tractor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty LeBlanc Ray of Opelousas; son, Kevin James Ray of Opelousas; daughters, Karen Marie Ray Guillory and husband Bart of Opelousas and Michelle Lynn Ray Armand and husband Derrick of Opelousas; and his grandchildren, Sophie Guillory, Cole Guillory, Kaleb Ray, and Iley Armand.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Ily Martin Ray; brother, Ivan Louis Ray; and godparents, Woodrow and Prudie Ray.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and will resume Saturday at 8:00 a.m. at Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas. A rosary will be recited on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Bart Guillory, Cole Guillory, Derrick Armand, Wayne LeBlanc, Jordan LeBlanc, and Bailey LeBlanc. Honorary pallbearer will be Kaleb Ray.
Published in Daily World from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.