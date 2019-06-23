|
David "Larry" Mitchell
Krotz Springs - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for David "Larry" Mitchell at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Krotz Springs. Fr. Clint Trahan will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the China Cemetery in Elton, LA.
Mr. Larry, age 78, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Prompt Succor Nursing Home. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Mr. Larry was the National Riffle Champion in 1985 and 1986 and National Handgun Champion in 1988. He was an avid pilot and radio hand operator. His hobbies included hunting and playing golf. Mr. Larry worked for Roy O. Martin Lumber Company for 37 years as a District Forester, he was also a retired farmer. He was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Krotz Springs. Mr. Larry will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith Aylsworth Mitchell of Melville; sons, Michael (Mindy) Mitchell of Krotz Springs and John (Glenna) Mitchell of Port Barre; daughters, Susanah Mitchell Smith (Barry) of Krotz Springs, Carolyn Mitchell Vinet (Gary) of Houston, TX and Mary Ann Mitchell of Youngsville; sisters, Sharon Mitchell Fontenot (Greg) of Ville Platte and Linda Mitchell Crider (Mac) of Gulf Breeze, FL; 16 grandchildren, Madalyn Bass, Jacob Smith, Amelia Scott, William Mitchell, Deven Sissini, Adam Deville, Alex Stanford, Haley Mitchell, Lane Mitchell, Layne Herpin, Lance Herpin, Amber Mitchell, Courtney Mitchell, Kaitlyn Mitchell, Austin Faul and Karli Mitchell; and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ella Mitchell.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Krotz Springs. The rosary will be recited by Fr. Mark Ledoux at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. The funeral home will reopen for visitation on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World on June 23, 2019