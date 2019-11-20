|
Deborah Bertinot
Opelousas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Deborah Ann Bertinot at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Monsignor Paul Metrejean will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Cemetery.
Deborah "Debbie", 74, resident of Opelousas, passed away peacefully on the early morning of November 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes with her eldest son by her side.
She was a graduate of Opelousas High School in 1963, and earned a BA in Music from Loyola University in 1967. Debbie was an accomplished pianist and teacher. In her career spanning over 50 years, she performed in numerous musicals, theatre plays, concerts, recitals, and choirs in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Opelousas. In most recent years, she served as the Music Director and Organist at Our Lady of Mercy, and has always been an active member in her local Catholic communities. Her greatest joy, however, came from teaching piano lessons to the hundreds of students, young and old, that she strived to enrich, encourage, and enlighten through the world of music.
She is survived by two sons; Michael Flusche and wife, DeAnna, of Bryan, TX and Emil Flusche of Monroe, LA; two grandsons, Peyton and Parker; and her sister, Carolyn B. FaKouri of Opelousas, LA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carroll J. Bertinot and Mazie Bertinot Dejean, and her brother-in-law, Nicholas E. FaKouri, Sr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m., and on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
