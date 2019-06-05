Services
Ford & Joseph Funeral Home
907 N Market Street
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 942-6750
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
Plaisance, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
Plaisance, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Faye Henry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah Faye Henry Obituary
Ms. Deborah Faye Henry

PLAISANCE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church in Plaisance, LA for Ms. Deborah Faye "Pig" Henry, 51, who entered eternal rest on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Rev. Jason Rubin, Pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral services.

Ms. Henry's memories are being cherished by: her son, Dwayne Henry (Trustacy) of Opelousas, LA; her daughter, Enastasia (Colby) Henry of Ville Platte, LA; three brothers, Mack Henry (Virginia), Solomon Henry (Chara) and Clemons Henry, all of Opelousas, LA; four sisters, Lois (Herman) Broussard of Lewisburg, LA, Helen Henry and Loubertha Henry, both of Opelousas, LA and Denise Harrison of Washington, LA; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Albert and Albertha Henry; one brother, Clifton Cretain; and one sister, Anita Faye Henry.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now