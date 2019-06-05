|
Ms. Deborah Faye Henry
PLAISANCE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church in Plaisance, LA for Ms. Deborah Faye "Pig" Henry, 51, who entered eternal rest on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Rev. Jason Rubin, Pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral services.
Ms. Henry's memories are being cherished by: her son, Dwayne Henry (Trustacy) of Opelousas, LA; her daughter, Enastasia (Colby) Henry of Ville Platte, LA; three brothers, Mack Henry (Virginia), Solomon Henry (Chara) and Clemons Henry, all of Opelousas, LA; four sisters, Lois (Herman) Broussard of Lewisburg, LA, Helen Henry and Loubertha Henry, both of Opelousas, LA and Denise Harrison of Washington, LA; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Albert and Albertha Henry; one brother, Clifton Cretain; and one sister, Anita Faye Henry.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on June 5, 2019