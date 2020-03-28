Services
Pellerin Funeral Home
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
337-365-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Landry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Perry Landry


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Perry Landry Obituary
Deborah Perry Landry

New Iberia - New Iberia - Private services will be held for Deborah Perry Landry, 70, who passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, in New Iberia.

Mrs. Landry was born on August 15, 1949 to the late Joseph Albert Perry and Florence Lockwood Perry, and was a 1967 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School, and attended USL, now the University of Louisiana Lafayette. A retired Paralegal, she enjoyed reading a good book, and living life with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 50 years, Glenn P. Landry of New Iberia; daughters, Amanda Kay Landry Salemi and husband Jeff of Baton Rouge, Laurie E. Landry and husband Neil of Lafayette; sisters, Jacqueline Sue Perry Arceneaux and husband Herbert of Baton Rouge, Linda Perry Bergeron and husband Kenny of Opelousas, Jennifer Perry Louviere and husband Leroy of New Iberia, Sheril Perry Overstreet of Denham Springs, Denise Perry Dore and husband Blaine of New Iberia; brother, Dan A. Perry and wife Maggie of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and grandchildren, Jake Patrick Salemi, Bella Salemi, and Joel Patrick Klopfer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Perry McGowen, and a brother, Timothy I. Perry.

To view on-line obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com

Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -