Williams Funeral Home - Opelousas
817 East South St.
Opelousas, LA 70571
337-942-2037
Della Reese Laday

Della Reese Laday Obituary
Della Reese Laday

OPELOUSAS - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA, for Ms. Della Reese LaDay, 58, who entered eternal rest, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Opelousas General Health System.

Interment will be in Serenity Memorial Park.

Ms. LaDay is survived by her father, Joseph Lee LaDay of Opelousas, LA; two brothers, Rev. Gregory A. LaDay, Sr. (Alfreda) of Opelousas, LA and Matthew W. LaDay of Houston, TX; four nieces, ten nephews, seventeen great nieces, twenty-eight great nephews and a host of extended family members and friends.

Ms. LaDay was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Louise Rogers LaDay; paternal grandparents, Leon & Viola "Mama-Sista" LaDay; maternal grandparents, Isaac & Simonia Rogers; six uncles and three aunts.

Visiting hours will be observed from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

Share words of comfort with the LaDay family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.net

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Williams Funeral Home of Opelousas, 337-942-2037.
Published in the Daily World on Feb. 27, 2019
