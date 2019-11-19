|
Delvin Darbonne
Lawtell - Mass of Christian Burial will be held 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 for Delvin Darbonne at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lawtell. Reverend Father Ted Broussard will officiate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Delvin Darbonne, age 85 and a resident of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Delvin was a proud veteran who honorably served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Edmonds Catholic Church in Lafayette. Delvin was an employee of Ethyl Corporation for 25 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling the country with his wife, Gladys. Delvin also enjoyed farming and working in the yard - tending to his garden. He mostly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Delvin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gladys Oliver Darbonne; daughter, Brenda D. Kolder and her husband, Burton; brothers, Wesley Darbonne and Teddy Darbonne; sisters, Linda Darbonne and Parol Guillory; grandchildren, Laurie Kolder McCormic, Brad Kolder and Eric Kolder; and great-grandchildren, Noah McCormic, Madeline McCormic, Ann Marie McCormic, Rolf Kolder, Charles Kolder and Wesley Kolder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Darbonne and Pearl Savoy Darbonne. Pallbearers will be Burton Kolder, Brad Kolder, Eric Kolder, Nic McCormic, Noah McCormic and Teddy Darbonne. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019